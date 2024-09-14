Schiavi & Co LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schiavi & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

