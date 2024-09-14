Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.64. Sappi shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

