Salesforce’s (CRM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.41.

CRM opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

