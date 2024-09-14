Saga (SAGA) Price Tops $1.60 on Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Saga has a market cap of $163.14 million and $57.22 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saga has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00260517 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,032,276,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,780,982 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,080,789 with 101,709,488 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.35309149 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,345,886.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

