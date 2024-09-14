Rubrik’s (RBRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of RBRK opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $6,730,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $6,287,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

