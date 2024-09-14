Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $495.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

