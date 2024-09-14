Royal Bank of Canada Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IBEX Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.02.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at $349,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.