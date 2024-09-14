Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$174.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.