Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54. 43,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 80,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.