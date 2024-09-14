Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 370 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 365 ($4.77).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 286.40 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 363 ($4.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

