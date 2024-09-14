Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Rightmove stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

