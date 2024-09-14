RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.08.

NYSE RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.32. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

