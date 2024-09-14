Reviewing LandBridge (NYSE:LB) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge currently has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 88.84% 291.46% 189.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $12.36 million 4.49 $13.13 million $1.57 5.89

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats LandBridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

