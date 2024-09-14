REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 6.1% Higher

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 84,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 834,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 585,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.