Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.23 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $80.23 million and $936,143.61 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.63 or 0.99985449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013472 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10404151 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $925,223.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

