Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.86

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 25340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.