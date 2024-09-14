Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 668,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,388,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 241,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,789,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.