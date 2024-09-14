Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

