Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $52.25 during trading on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

