Qubic (QUBIC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Qubic has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $207.53 million and $2.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 113,630,426,515,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,683,898,584,577 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 113,630,426,515,703 with 111,683,898,584,577 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000175 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,857,114.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.