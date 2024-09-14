QUASA 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,012.77 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $150,608.37 and approximately $2,012.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,707.31 or 1.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194098 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,021.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.