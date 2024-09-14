Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPTGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 205,467 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.