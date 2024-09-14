pufETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $362.30 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, pufETH has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $2,434.01 or 0.04021690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $362.30 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 516,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 516,592.48283722. The last known price of pufETH is 2,356.6463586 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,783,731.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars.

