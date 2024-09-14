Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Director Acquires $20,085.00 in Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack acquired 1,950 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $20,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,526.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Provident Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.58 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PVBC
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.