Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Director Acquires $20,085.00 in Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack acquired 1,950 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $20,085.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,526.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.58 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter worth $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

