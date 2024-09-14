Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.68.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.