Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00008725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $96.36 million and $1.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,433.27 or 0.99859648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

