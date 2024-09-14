Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

