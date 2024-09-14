ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PROK. Bank of America lowered their target price on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

