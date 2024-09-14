Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,161,000 after buying an additional 708,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,746,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

