PLANET (PLANET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.29 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PLANET token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. PLANET has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $306,100.46 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.0000051 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $408,862.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

