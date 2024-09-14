Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22). 572,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 939,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Phoenix Copper Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.27. The company has a market capitalization of £31.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

