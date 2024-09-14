Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 7,500 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

