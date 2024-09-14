Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Shares Up 0.9%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

