PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.0848 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $987,128.71 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

