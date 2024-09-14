Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

