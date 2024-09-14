Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $569.24 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.92 and a 200-day moving average of $544.33.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

