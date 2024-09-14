Paolo De Luca Sells 13,835 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$35,140.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587.50.
Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of Organigram stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.