Paolo De Luca Sells 13,835 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 13,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$35,140.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587.50.

Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of Organigram stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.1735254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

