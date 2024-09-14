Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Pan African Resources Increases Dividend

PAF opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

