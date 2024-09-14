Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $346.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average is $312.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

