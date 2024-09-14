Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 80,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,865,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,738,682.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Equities research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 39.8% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

