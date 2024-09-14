OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OCLN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 69,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,291. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

OriginClear Company Profile

Further Reading

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides.

