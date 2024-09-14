Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORMP opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

