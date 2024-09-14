Oppenheimer Trims Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Target Price to $16.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

