Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,510 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $403,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,885.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

