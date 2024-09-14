Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,549 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

