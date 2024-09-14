Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 447,135 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,135 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $52,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

