OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 8,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,128.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

