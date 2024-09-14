OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $31.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00041371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

