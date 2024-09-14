O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celestica by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLS opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.