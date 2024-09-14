NXM One Day Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,842.90 or 1.00006426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

